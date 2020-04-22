Universal Previews Potential Park Operational Changes in Presentation to Re-Open Florida Task Force

This afternoon, Universal Parks and Resorts executive John Sprouls presented an overview of the theme parks’ future plans to the Re-Open Florida Task Force Working Group that is focused on highly impacted industries. While there are still several details to fill in, Sprouls did offer some insight into how the parks will operate once it’s safe to reopen.

What’s Happening:

First things first, Universal Parks and Resorts do not know when they will reopen — although Sprouls notes that they hope it is sooner rather than later.

Echoing sentiments expressed by Disney Executive Chairman Bob Iger

Universal plans on screening employees through daily temperature checks and monitoring by on-site health personnel.

They will also be allowing or encouraging face coverings for employees and guests.

Moreover, they aim to prevent sick guests from entering their parks, although are not sure how they will do that yet.

Universal expects a slow ramp-up towards opening and also envisions caps on attendance that will rise as their policies are refined.

Other potential changes for guests:

One of the first efforts Universal will be making is enhancing mobile food ordering and mobile pay, thus reducing contact.

The parks also plan on ramping up the use of virtual queues such as those used at Volcano Bay.

Speaking of queues, Universal intends on using every other line and mostly outdoor queues.

Additionally, there will be staggered seating on rides and at shows.

Finally, they will also be work on reducing unnecessary frequent touch points while disinfecting any necessary touch points.

More changes for Team Members: