Universal Orlando Creates Face Shields for Healthcare Workers Using 3D Printers

Universal Orlando Resort team members have been using the resort’s 3D printers to create much needed face-shield bands to be donated to healthcare workers in Central Florida.

Jessica Harned, supervisor of advanced resort technology in the parks technology department at Universal Orlando Resort, pitched the idea to use the resorts 3D printers to create these bands via text message in late March.

Since then, team members have created and donated over 1,300 face-shield bands.

Harned contacted Scott Bond, the senior director of the innovation lab for the AdventHealth Nicholson Center, to find out what would be needed and he explained that AdventHealth was in need of 20,000 face-shields.

Harned recruited other team members to help create these bands and has been overseeing social distance pickups of everyone’s contributions as well as managing the quality control and cleaning portion of the operation.

After Harned delivers the bands, Bond and his team assemble the face-shields and distribute them to campuses throughout Central Florida.

If you would like to help get vital personal prevention equipment to healthcare workers, please check out this resource for AdventHealth nationwide options.

