“Star Wars: Battlefront II” is Releasing Its Final Content Update Including “Rogue One” Map and More

by | Apr 28, 2020 11:44 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

After first launching in November of 2017, the popular action shooter video game Star Wars: Battlefront II has released more than two dozen free content updates, with the final installment arriving tomorrow. With the new downloadable content, players can travel to the planet of Scarif from the movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The update also includes the addition of iconic Star Wars locations to Supremacy modes, plus a new way to play Instant Action.

As of this final addition to Star Wars: Battlefront II, the game now incorporates elements from all eleven theatrically released Star Wars films– allowing gamers to experience the many worlds and characters from A Galaxy Far, Far Away both in single-player mode or online via the titles expansive multiplayer options.

Watch Star Wars Battlefront 2: The Battle on Scarif – Community Update:

What’s happening:

  • Tomorrow, publisher Electronic Arts (EA) will release the final content update for the video game Star Wars: Battlefront II, which is available for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
  • This DLC will include the planet Scarif from Rogue One: A Star Wars story as a playable map.
  • The Hoth, Tatooine, Yavin 4, and Death Star II maps will also be added to Supremacy and Instant Action modes.
  • The ability to pilot starfighters has been enabled on a selection of the Age of Rebellion Supremacy locations.
  • Scarif and Crait are both joining the Heroes and Villains game modes and Co-Op will see the addition of the MC85 Star Cruiser, First Order Star Destroyer, and Scarif.
  • Additional content includes more character appearances and other fun updates.

What they’re saying:

  • Creative Director Dennis Brännvall: “Since launch, we’ve brought new content in the form of free updates to the entire player base, delivering immersive Star Wars battles you can play solo, with friends, and against others across the entire Skywalker Saga. This vision will now be realized as we complete our return to the Age of Rebellion, which we started in February.”
  • Brännvall: “Looking beyond April, we’re transitioning to a phase where the servers, in-game challenges, recurring events such as Double XP and more, and game support will carry this broad and rich Star Wars gaming experience into the future. This means that we’re moving away from delivering regular content updates. As the game lives on with the players and our community, we’re looking forward to hearing your stories for years to come.”

For more information, be sure to visit EA’s post about the new content and completion of Star Wars: Battlefront II.

 
 
