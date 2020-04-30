Josh Cooley Reportedly Tapped to Direct Animated “Transformers” Prequel for Hasbro and Paramount

Josh Cooley (Toy Story 4, Inside Out) has been tapped to helm a new animated project not for Pixar, but Hasbro and Paramount. Cooley has been brought aboard to direct an animated Transformers prequel about Optimus Prime and Megatron.

What’s happening: