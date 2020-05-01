Orange County Florida Group Sets Guidelines for Reopening Stores and Restaurants

Guidelines for Reopening Business Working Group of the Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force met today and voted on recommendations for the reopening of business. While theme parks were not discussed at this point, the Phase 1 guidelines may impact any Disney Springs reopenings (although no plans have been announced on that front).

What’s Happening:

Per Governor Ron DeSantis’s new executive order, restaurants and retail will be able to reopen starting May 4 at reduced capacities.

The working group voted on guidelines that will be presented to the larger working group later today.

The guidelines are recommendations for businesses and not mandates from the county.

In addition the working group voted to recommend that Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings work with the Governor’s office to have personal care facilities (such as hair salons and barbershops) reopen as soon as possible.

The Guidelines:

Practice Social Distancing

Stay Home When Feeling Sick

Wear Protective Face Covering (employees)

Conduct Health Screenings

Sanitize and Wash Hands Frequently

High Risk Individuals Should Shelter and Work From Home Whenever Possible

Recommended Temperature Check for All Staff. If There’s a Temperature of 100 Degrees of Above They Must Go Home

What This Means for Disney: