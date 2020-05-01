Orange County Florida Group Sets Guidelines for Reopening Stores and Restaurants

Guidelines for Reopening Business Working Group of the Orange County Florida Economic Recovery Task Force met today and voted on recommendations for the reopening of business. While theme parks were not discussed at this point, the Phase 1 guidelines may impact any Disney Springs reopenings (although no plans have been announced on that front).
What’s Happening:
- Per Governor Ron DeSantis’s new executive order, restaurants and retail will be able to reopen starting May 4 at reduced capacities.
- The working group voted on guidelines that will be presented to the larger working group later today.
- The guidelines are recommendations for businesses and not mandates from the county.
- In addition the working group voted to recommend that Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings work with the Governor’s office to have personal care facilities (such as hair salons and barbershops) reopen as soon as possible.
The Guidelines:
- Practice Social Distancing
- Stay Home When Feeling Sick
- Wear Protective Face Covering (employees)
- Conduct Health Screenings
- Sanitize and Wash Hands Frequently
- High Risk Individuals Should Shelter and Work From Home Whenever Possible
- Recommended Temperature Check for All Staff. If There’s a Temperature of 100 Degrees of Above They Must Go Home
What This Means for Disney:
- Theme parks will still remain closed during Phase 1 of the governors reopening plan.
- While restaurants and retail can reopen at 25% capacity, it is unclear if any locations at Disney Springs will reopen.
- There is still no indication of when the state will move to Phase 2 of their reopening plan, but the governor indicated that it will be weeks, not months.