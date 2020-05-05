Disney Parks’ Chief Medical Officer Outlines Safety Measures Being Considered Before Reopening Parks and Resorts

by | May 5, 2020 4:02 PM Pacific Time

Following the announcement that Shanghai Disneyland plans to reopen on May 11, Disney Parks’ Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Hymel posted a message to fans on the Disney Parks Blog outlining some of the new safety measures that Disney is considering implementing before opening their other parks.

What’s happening:

  • Earlier today, Disney’s CEO Bob Chapek announced that Shanghai Disneyland is on track to reopen on May 11, 2020.
  • Since mid March, select areas of the resort have been open with limited hours and extra safety measures in place. Now Disney will welcome guests back to the Shanghai park with new limited guest capacity, required ticket reservations, and other new guidelines.
  • In response to this exciting news, the Disney Parks Blog has shared a message from Disney Parks’ Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel.
  • Dr. Hymel notes that Disney has been working with local health and government authorities to determine best safety measures and practices for welcoming guests back to the parks, hotels, and stores.
  • In addition, she is working with the US Travel Association on a set of guidelines for the travel industry that may be tailored to individual business to ensure the safety of travelers, guests, and customers.
  • At this time, Disney has not announced a timeline for reopening any of their other parks.

Reopening Disney Parks and Resorts:

  • Many things are still unknown and Disney is exploring several options for when and how to reopen. Dr. Hymel has outlined some of the options that are being considered:

Phased reopening:

  • We’re looking at all of our locations and how best to begin the reopening process, including a gradual reopening and/or partial reopening of certain locations.
  • For example, the opening of retail and dining locations prior to the opening of our theme parks.

Physical distancing and capacity measures:

  • As you can imagine, managing guest density in queues, restaurants, hotels, ride vehicles and other facilities throughout the park and across the resort is a major focus, as we implement physical distancing guidelines based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and appropriate government agencies.
  • This will likely include implementation of guest capacity measures to comply with state and federal guidelines.
  • We’re also exploring ways to use technology to aid us in these efforts, like with our Play Disney Parks App and through virtual queues at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

Cleanliness and sanitization:

  • We’re planning increased cleaning and disinfection, determining where that should take place (for example, in high-traffic areas), and the cleaning products and processes we’ll use.  

Screening and prevention support:

  • We’ll follow guidance from the government and the medical community regarding enhanced screening procedures and prevention measures, including those related to personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face coverings.
  • Some measures, like adding hand sanitizers and hand washing stations across our resorts, have already been implemented.

Cast training:

  • We’re further emphasizing our strong culture of health and safety amongst our cast members, and will continue to provide new training and reinforcement as we get closer to reopening.
  • Dr. Hymel says these are just some of the examples of the plans Disney is developing and potentially implementing across their resorts.
  • She also notes that the global health environment is constantly changing and that these practices may have to be adjusted as well. More information will be available to guests as Disney looks towards reopening.
  • For now their focus remains on the health and safety of the entire Disney community.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming all of you back to our Disney parks, resorts and stores. Until we are together once again, we wish you and your families health, hope, and happiness.”

Thank you,

signature of Dr. Pamela Hymel

