Walt Disney World Staple, Vice President of Disney’s Hollywood Studios Phil Holmes Announces His Retirement Later This Year

With everything seemingly falling back in place (finally!) and things starting to ramp up for some kind of re-opening at the North American Disney Parks, today, Phil Holmes, a prominent figure of the Walt Disney World Resort, announced his retirement later this year.

What’s Happening:

This August, the Walt Disney World Resort will be wishing a fond farewell to a leader who’s been with the resort since before the beginning. Phil Holmes, current vice president of Disney’s Hollywood Studios Magic Kingdom EPCOT

Most recently as a park vice president, Phil was at the helm of opening and operating groundbreaking new experiences, starting with New Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park and culminating with last year’s debut of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

This August, Phil will be joining his wife Linda, whom he first met at Magic Kingdom Park, in retirement. He looks forward to spending more time with family, especially their two granddaughters.

Never fear, Phil may still be spotted by eagle-eyed park goers if they’re shopping at Bonjour Gifts in Fantasyland, perhaps long after August.

What They’re Saying:

Walt Disney World president Josh D’Amaro: “Phil has had a tremendous impact on Walt Disney World Resort during his nearly 50-year career. His legacy will be his outstanding leadership and passion for the guest and Cast experience. We’ll miss him, but we’re thrilled he will be with us through August, and we’ll be sure to celebrate his countless accomplishments before his departure.”