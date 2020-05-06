Ray-Ban Releases New Pair of Mickey Mouse Justin-Style Shades

Ray-Ban has just released a new pair of limited edition Mickey Mouse sunglasses on one of their most popular styles, the Justin, using elements from the image below on the temples.

What’s Happening:

The glasses feature two slices of the above image on the temples, with Mickey’s shorts and shoes on the left and his hands and shorts on the right.

These glasses retail for $217 and are now available for purchase from SunglassHut.com