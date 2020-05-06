Ray-Ban Releases New Pair of Mickey Mouse Justin-Style Shades

Ray-Ban has just released a new pair of limited edition Mickey Mouse sunglasses on one of their most popular styles, the Justin, using elements from the image below on the temples.
What’s Happening:
- Ray-Ban has released their first pair of Mickey Mouse themed Justin’s, one of their most popular styles of shades.
- The glasses feature two slices of the above image on the temples, with Mickey’s shorts and shoes on the left and his hands and shorts on the right.
- These glasses retail for $217 and are now available for purchase from SunglassHut.com.
