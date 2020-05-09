Rock Legend Little Richard Passes Away at 87

by | May 9, 2020 9:09 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,
Photo Source: ABC15

Photo Source: ABC15

We’re sad to share that rock and roll legend Little Richard has passed away at the age of 87 after losing his battle to bone cancer. A pioneer of rock music in the 1950’s, Richard Pennimen, stage name Little Richard, broke segregation barriers in music and defied gender norms, starting rock music trends that continue to this day. Classics like “Tutti Fruitti,” “Long Tall Sally,” and “Rip it Up” have been celebrated for over seven decades and covered by other artists including The Beatles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and The Kinks.

In the 1980’s, Disney selected Little Richard’s “Tutti Fruitti” as one of their DTV interstitials, pairing popular songs with looped animation from classic Disney shorts to create a music video. This one centered on Donald Duck as the lyrics to the song mention a girl named Daisy. “Tutti Fruitti” was also featured in the Hyperion Pictures animated film, The Brave Little Toaster, which was distributed by Disney.

“Tutti Fruitti” was also featured in the Epcot attraction Food Rocks, with Little Richard providing the voice and updated lyrics to the song performed by Richard, a singing animatronic pineapple whose leaves resemble Little Richard’s iconic hair style.

Crossing over into acting, Little Richard starred in the 1986 Touchstone Pictures comedy Down and Out in Beverly Hills as musician Orvis Goodnight alongside Bette Midler, Richard Dreyfus, and Nick Nolte. He also had a role in the star-studded TV movie Mother Goose Rock ’n’ Rhyme as Old King Cole, which premiered on Disney Channel.

In a role he was born to play, Little Richard also played himself in a number of films and TV shows, including The Simpsons, Muppets Tonight, Full House,  and the Hollywood Pictures film, Mystery Alaska. In 1987, he recorded a song called “Gawrsh Golly Goofy” for a Disney album called “Mickey’s Rock Around the Mouse” and in 1992, he recorded an album of kids songs on Walt Disney Records called “Shake It All About.”

Richard Penniman is survived by his son Danny. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Onward
Mulan
Black Widow
Artemis Fowl

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
The Call of the Wild|
Downhill
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend