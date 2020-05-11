Disney Celebrates Updated Editions of “Kingdom Keepers” Series with New Covers and Special Book One Offer

by | May 11, 2020 12:39 PM Pacific Time

Ever wonder what happens at Walt Disney World once the parks are closed for the day? Imagine no more, with the  Kingdom Keepers series by Ridley Pearson! Disney Hyperion has released three new covers and added updated park content to the first trio of books, and they’re all available for purchase now.

What’s happening:

  • The first three books in Disney’s Kingdom Keepers series have received exciting new covers and updated park content.
  • In honor of these recent updates, fans can purchase the first story in the collection—Disney After Dark—in eBook format for just $.99 cents!
  • This special offer is available from today through May 15.

Kingdom Keepers: Disney After Dark

About Disney After Dark:

  • In this fantastical thriller, five young teens tapped as models for theme park "guides" find themselves pitted against Disney villains and witches that threaten both the future of Walt Disney World and the stability of the world outside its walls. Using a cutting-edge technology called DHI–which stands for both Disney Host Interactive and Daylight Hologram Imaging–Finn Whitman, an Orlando teen, and four other kids are transformed into hologram projections that guide guests through the park. The new technology turns out, however, to have unexpected effects that are both thrilling and scary. Soon Finn finds himself transported in his DHI form into the Magic Kingdom at night. Is it real? Is he dreaming?

Kingdom Keepers II: Disney at Dawn 

About Disney at Dawn:

  • It's supposed to be a happy day at the Magic Kingdom—the return of the teenaged holographic hosts. But things go very wrong when a sudden lightning storm disrupts the celebration, and Amanda's mysterious sister, Jez, disappears. The only clue is the sighting of a wild monkey in the Magic Kingdom during the storm. The mystery deepens as Finn is contacted by Wayne, an old man he hasn't heard from in months. Wayne tells Finn that there's trouble at the Animal Kingdom: the evil Overtakers have gained control of one of the computer servers that will be used to operate Daylight Holographic Imaging there. That means that if any of the holographic hosts fall asleep, they will go into comas—permanently.

Kingdom Keepers III: Disney in Shadow

About Disney In Shadow

  • With the adventures set forth in the first books now behind them, Disney In Shadow follows the five teens as they search to find Wayne, their mentor and head Imagineer who has mysteriously gone missing. Concerned Wayne has been abducted by the Overtakers—Disney villains, who along with other Disney characters, take over the parks when the turnstiles stop spinning, and want desperately to steer the parks to a far darker place—the five kids pick up a major clue from a close friend, Jess, whose dreams (nightmares, really) often accurately predict the future.
 
 
