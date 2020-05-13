Six-Part Documentary Series “Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2” Coming to Disney+ on June 26

by | May 13, 2020 8:23 AM Pacific Time

Disney fans can soon take a journey behind the scenes and into the Walt Disney Animation Studios to learn about how their feature films are made. The entire six-part documentary series Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 will come to the streamer on June 26.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s happening:

  • Disney+ has announced that the behind the scenes documentary Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2 is coming to the platform on June 26.
  • The six-episode production will take a look at what goes into making a Disney film. From art and story to music and acting, each Disney movie requires collaboration, imagination, and a little bit of fun.

  • Disney shared a Tweet this morning revealing the premiere date for the documentary saying: “Embark on a six-episode journey behind the scenes of the biggest animated film in history with Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2. All episodes of the Original Series event are streaming June 26, only on #DisneyPlus.”

About Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2:

  • “As never before in its near-century-long history, Walt Disney Animation Studios is opening its doors, allowing cameras to capture in intimate detail how the voice cast, directors, and team of artists come together to create Frozen 2. This multi-episode documentary series shows the hard work, imagination, heart, fun, and intensity that go into making one of the most highly anticipated Disney Animation features of all time.”
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
