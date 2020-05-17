Watch “Mickey and the Magician” from Disneyland Paris in the Newest Watch Parties Video

Disneyland Paris has released a professionally shot performance of Mickey and the Magician as part of their Watch Parties video series.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris has released a full performance of the 30-minute stage show Mickey and the Magician.
- The show opened on July 2nd, 2016, and has been performed in Fantasyland at the Animagique Theater ever since.
- Mickey and the Magician was created by Sylvia Hase, who also created Mickey and the Magical Map for Disneyland and Mickey and the Wondrous Book for Hong Kong Disneyland.
- The magic tricks used in the show were designed by world famous magician Paul Kieve.
- The show incorporates characters and songs from famous Disney films like Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, The Lion King, Aladdin, and Frozen.
