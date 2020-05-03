Disneyland Paris Shares “Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration” Nighttime Show for Star Wars Day

Disneyland Paris has shared a professionally filmed video of their nighttime show Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration just in time for Star Wars Day.
What’s Happening:
- Disneyland Paris’ version of Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration is now available for fans to enjoy on YouTube through the resort’s Watch Parties video series.
- A show of the same name premiered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in 2016.
- The Disneyland Paris version premiered in 2017 as part of a seasonal event called “Season of the Force” that runs at the Walt Disney Studios park from January through March.
- The show features projections on a screen and the Hollywood Tower Hotel with costumed characters, lasers, and fireworks to create a nighttime spectacular.
