Disneyland Paris Shares “Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration” Nighttime Show for Star Wars Day

Disneyland Paris has shared a professionally filmed video of their nighttime show Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration just in time for Star Wars Day.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Paris’ version of Star Wars: A Galactic Celebration is now available for fans to enjoy on YouTube through the resort’s Watch Parties video series.

is now available for fans to enjoy on YouTube through the resort’s Watch Parties video series. A show of the same name premiered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World in 2016.

The Disneyland Paris version premiered in 2017 as part of a seasonal event called “Season of the Force” that runs at the Walt Disney Studios park from January through March.

The show features projections on a screen and the Hollywood Tower Hotel with costumed characters, lasers, and fireworks to create a nighttime spectacular.

