Kennedy Space Center Reopening May 28th With New “Trusted Space” Social Distancing Requirements

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has announced that it will reopen on Thursday, May 28th, with new “Trusted Space” social distancing procedures in place.
What’s Happening:
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will reopen on Thursday, May 28th.
- New “Trusted Space” social distancing procedures are part of the reopening that include the following:
- Limited attendance, with advance ticket sales encouraged.
- Face coverings required for employees and guests.
- Social distancing in queues, restaurants, and other facilities throughout the visitor complex.
- Temperature screenings of all employees and guests prior to entry.
- Increased frequency of sanitization and disinfection.
- Operating hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow more time for cleaning and sanitizing.
- The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex also reminds visitors that in spite of all of these steps, there is still a risk of exposure in any public place where people gather.
- For more information, visit KennedySpaceCenter.com.