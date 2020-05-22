Ryman Arts Hosting a Virtual “Out of the Box” Event on May 29th with Special Disney Guests

Ryman Arts is hosting an at-home event called Out of the Box with virtual presentations by the voices of the Disneyland Resort, Bill Rogers and Camille Dixon, and a live demonstration with artist and Imagineer Eric Robison. The event will be held Friday, May 27th, at 8:30 pm PT and is co-sponsored by LaughingPlace.com.

Ticket holders will receive the following by mail:

Ryman Arts Box full of: Art Supplies Sweets from Bella Sophia Chocolates Bonus surprises

An entry for a drawing to win an original piece by Eric Robison

Event Highlights:

Livestream with Disneyland Voices Bill Rogers and Camille Dixon.

Live art demonstration with artist and Imagineer Eric Robison.

Auction bidding opportunities, including a one-of-a-kind piece by Eric Robison.

Create your own artwork using the art supplies mailed to you.

Hear from Ryman Arts students and hear how you can help change lives through art.

Tickets are available until May 27th at 12:00 pm PT. Click here to secure your spot for this exciting event.