Ryman Arts Hosting a Virtual “Out of the Box” Event on May 29th with Special Disney Guests

Ryman Arts is hosting an at-home event called Out of the Box with virtual presentations by the voices of the Disneyland Resort, Bill Rogers and Camille Dixon, and a live demonstration with artist and Imagineer Eric Robison. The event will be held Friday, May 27th, at 8:30 pm PT and is co-sponsored by LaughingPlace.com.
Ticket holders will receive the following by mail:
- Ryman Arts Box full of:
- Art Supplies
- Sweets from Bella Sophia Chocolates
- Bonus surprises
- An entry for a drawing to win an original piece by Eric Robison
Event Highlights:
- Livestream with Disneyland Voices Bill Rogers and Camille Dixon.
- Live art demonstration with artist and Imagineer Eric Robison.
- Auction bidding opportunities, including a one-of-a-kind piece by Eric Robison.
- Create your own artwork using the art supplies mailed to you.
- Hear from Ryman Arts students and hear how you can help change lives through art.
Tickets are available until May 27th at 12:00 pm PT. Click here to secure your spot for this exciting event.