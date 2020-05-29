ESPN to Televise 2020 MLB Draft Across Networks and App

ESPN will provide television coverage of the 2020 MLB Draft across their networks and app. The draft will take place June 10-11 with coverage offered on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes on different days.

What’s happening:

ESPN in conjunction with Major League Baseball has announced it will nationally televise the 2020 MLB Draft on Wednesday, June 10, and Thursday, June 11.

The first round will air June 10, from 7 pm – 10:30 pm ET on ESPN and the second round through fifth round will air June 11, from 5 pm – 11 pm ET on ESPN2.

In addition, ESPN Deportes will exclusively televise day one of the 2020 MLB Draft in Spanish on June 10.

In total, ESPN platforms will carry nearly 10 hours of live MLB Draft coverage.

Fans will also be able to stream the event through the ESPN App.

ESPN Commentator Team: