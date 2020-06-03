ABC News Providing Live Coverage of George Floyd Memorial On Thursday, June 4th

ABC News will broadcast coverage of George Floyd’s memorial service across several programs on Thursday, June 4th, with a recap on GMA on Friday, June 5th.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News will cover the memorial service of George Floyd, which is scheduled for Thursday, June 4th, in Minneapolis at 7:00 pm ET.
- ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis and Correspondent Alex Perez will be covering the memorial service live from Minneapolis.
- Reports will air on World News Tonight with David Muir, Nightline, and ABC News Live Prime on Thursday, June 4th, and Good Morning America on Friday, June 5th.
- Live digital coverage of the event will be available on ABCNews.com and the streaming channel ABC News Live with Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran.
- ABC News Radio will also be offering coverage through Correspondent Aaron Katersky with assistance from Radio Correspondents Ryan Burrow in Minneapolis and Jim Ryan in Houston.
- ABC News Radio will also provide updates each evening this week beginning at 8:06 p.m. ET with developments in George Floyd’s case, the latest on the protests and insight into the feelings of hurt and outrage sweeping the nation.
- The Start Here podcast from ABC News hosted by Brad Mielke will also cover the services.
- Local ABC stations will have coverage of the event from Multi-Platform Reporter Alex Presha reporting from Minneapolis on local ABC news programs.