ABC News to Present Special Coverage of Private Service and Celebration of Life of George Floyd, Tuesday June 9

by | Jun 8, 2020 4:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

ABC News will present special coverage of the private service and celebration of life for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 9th.

What’s Happening:

  • ABC News will present special coverage of the private service and celebration of life for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. The network will provide a special report anchored by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir from Houston on the ABC Television Network beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight, and Anchor Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline.
  • Reporting from across the country will include Correspondents TJ Holmes and Marcus Moore in Houston; ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davisand Correspondent Deborah Roberts from New York; Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran and Reporter Rachel Scott from Washington, D.C.; and Correspondent Alex Perez from Minneapolis.
  • ABC News Live – the network’s 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming news channel – will live stream the network special report on the services for Floyd on Tuesday and report the developments on ABC News Live Prime at 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET. ABC News will have extensive digital coverage on ABCNews.com and ABC News social pages beginning Monday. Social newscast On Location will have a preview of the memorial service on Tuesday, June 9 and a recap on Wednesday, June 10 – exclusively for Facebook Watch.
  • ABC News Radio will offer coverage of Floyd’s services featuring reporting by Radio Correspondent Jim Ryan in Houston. ABC News Radio will also offer one-minute Status Reports at least once an hour throughout the ceremonies, adding more as news warrants. ABC Audio’s Start Here podcast hosted by Brad Mielkewill also cover the services.
  • ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with Multi-Platform Reporter Alex Presha reporting from Houston. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend