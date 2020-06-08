ABC News to Present Special Coverage of Private Service and Celebration of Life of George Floyd, Tuesday June 9

ABC News will present special coverage of the private service and celebration of life for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 9th.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News will present special coverage of the private service and celebration of life for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. The network will provide a special report anchored by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir from Houston on the ABC Television Network beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.
- Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight, and Anchor Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline.
- Reporting from across the country will include Correspondents TJ Holmes and Marcus Moore in Houston; ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davisand Correspondent Deborah Roberts from New York; Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran and Reporter Rachel Scott from Washington, D.C.; and Correspondent Alex Perez from Minneapolis.
- ABC News Live – the network’s 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming news channel – will live stream the network special report on the services for Floyd on Tuesday and report the developments on ABC News Live Prime at 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET. ABC News will have extensive digital coverage on ABCNews.com and ABC News social pages beginning Monday. Social newscast On Location will have a preview of the memorial service on Tuesday, June 9 and a recap on Wednesday, June 10 – exclusively for Facebook Watch.
- ABC News Radio will offer coverage of Floyd’s services featuring reporting by Radio Correspondent Jim Ryan in Houston. ABC News Radio will also offer one-minute Status Reports at least once an hour throughout the ceremonies, adding more as news warrants. ABC Audio’s Start Here podcast hosted by Brad Mielkewill also cover the services.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with Multi-Platform Reporter Alex Presha reporting from Houston. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.