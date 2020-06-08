ABC News to Present Special Coverage of Private Service and Celebration of Life of George Floyd, Tuesday June 9

ABC News will present special coverage of the private service and celebration of life for George Floyd in Houston on Tuesday, June 9. The network will provide a special report anchored by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir from Houston on the ABC Television Network beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET.

Muir will also anchor a special edition of World News Tonight, and Anchor Byron Pitts will anchor a special edition of Nightline.

Reporting from across the country will include Correspondents TJ Holmes and Marcus Moore in Houston; ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis and Correspondent Deborah Roberts from New York; Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran and Reporter Rachel Scott from Washington, D.C.; and Correspondent Alex Perez from Minneapolis.

ABC News Live – the network's 24/7 breaking news and live events streaming news channel – will live stream the network special report on the services for Floyd on Tuesday and report the developments on ABC News Live Prime at 7:00 p.m. ET and 9:00 p.m. ET. ABC News will have extensive digital coverage on ABCNews.com and ABC News social pages beginning Monday. Social newscast On Location will have a preview of the memorial service on Tuesday, June 9 and a recap on Wednesday, June 10 – exclusively for Facebook Watch.

ABC News Radio will offer coverage of Floyd's services featuring reporting by Radio Correspondent Jim Ryan in Houston. ABC News Radio will also offer one-minute Status Reports at least once an hour throughout the ceremonies, adding more as news warrants. ABC Audio's Start Here podcast hosted by Brad Mielke will also cover the services.

ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with Multi-Platform Reporter Alex Presha reporting from Houston. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.

