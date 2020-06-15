Luke Bryan to Host “CMA Best of Fest” Coming to ABC July 9th

ABC is bringing a country music celebration to fans at home. On Thursday, July 9, along with the Country Music Association, ABC will air a three-hour concert experience, CMA Best of Fest.
What’s happening:
- Calling all country music fans! The Country Music Association and ABC are set to host the hottest country music event of the summer with CMA Best of Fest.
- The three-hour special includes a retrospective of more than 25 unforgettable performances from the past 16 years of CMA Fest in Nashville.
- CMA Best of Fest concert experience, airs Thursday, July 9 (8:00–11:00 pm EDT), on ABC and is hosted by country music superstar and American Idol judge, Luke Bryan.
- The program will feature a brand-new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker.
Artists also appearing in the special include:
- Trace Adkins
- Lauren Alaina
- Jason Aldean
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Dierks Bentley
- Garth Brooks
- Brooks & Dunn
- Brothers Osborne
- Kane Brown
- Luke Bryan
- Kenny Chesney
- Eric Church
- Luke Combs
- Billy Ray Cyrus
- Dan + Shay
- Lzzy Hale
- Sam Hunt
- Joan Jett
- Lady A
- Miranda Lambert
- Lil Nas X
- Little Big Town
- Tim McGraw
- Maren Morris
- Brad Paisley
- Rascal Flatts
- Thomas Rhett
- Darius Rucker
- Blake Shelton
- Carrie Underwood
- Keith Urban
- Dwight Yoakam
- Zac Brown Band
Additional special guests include:
- Bobby Bones
- Jim Gaffigan
- Kirk Herbstreit
- Peyton Manning
- Lionel Richie
- Rob Riggle
- Gwen Stefani
- Michael Strahan
- Rita Wilson
About CMA Best of Fest:
- CMA Best of Fest celebrates the legacy of “CMA Fest,” the world’s longest-running Country Music festival taking place in Nashville annually since 1972, which was postponed this year due to safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The festival will return to downtown Nashville June 10-13, 2021.
- CMA Best of Fest is executive produced by Robert Deaton.