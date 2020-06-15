Luke Bryan to Host “CMA Best of Fest” Coming to ABC July 9th

ABC is bringing a country music celebration to fans at home. On Thursday, July 9, along with the Country Music Association, ABC will air a three-hour concert experience, CMA Best of Fest.

What’s happening:

. The three-hour special includes a retrospective of more than 25 unforgettable performances from the past 16 years of CMA Fest in Nashville.

CMA Best of Fest concert experience, airs Thursday, July 9 (8:00–11:00 pm EDT), on ABC and is hosted by country music superstar and American Idol judge, Luke Bryan.

concert experience, airs Thursday, July 9 (8:00–11:00 pm EDT), on ABC and is hosted by country music superstar and judge, Luke Bryan. The program will feature a brand-new, not-to-be-missed performance with Bryan and special guest Darius Rucker.

Artists also appearing in the special include:

Trace Adkins

Lauren Alaina

Jason Aldean

Kelsea Ballerini

Dierks Bentley

Garth Brooks

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Kane Brown

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Billy Ray Cyrus

Dan + Shay

Lzzy Hale

Sam Hunt

Joan Jett

Lady A

Miranda Lambert

Lil Nas X

Little Big Town

Tim McGraw

Maren Morris

Brad Paisley

Rascal Flatts

Thomas Rhett

Darius Rucker

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Dwight Yoakam

Zac Brown Band

Additional special guests include:

Bobby Bones

Jim Gaffigan

Kirk Herbstreit

Peyton Manning

Lionel Richie

Rob Riggle

Gwen Stefani

Michael Strahan

Rita Wilson

