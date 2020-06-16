Walt Disney World to Open Dining Reservations for Select Locations for Disney Resort Guests

by | Jun 16, 2020 3:28 PM Pacific Time

With several Disney Vacation Club properties due to reopen in the near future, as well as Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground, guests coming to visit might wonder where they will eat when they arrive at the Vacation Kingdom of the World. Fortunately, today Disney announced that those staying in their open resorts will be able to make dining reservations for their stay June 22nd through July 10th.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests with Disney Resort hotel reservations for arrivals June 22 through July 10, 2020 can make dining reservations for select Walt Disney World Resort hotels and available Disney Springs dining locations beginning June 18, 2020. Guests can call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) 824-1391 to check availability and make reservations. Or, if you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, call Member Services at (800) 800-9800. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call.
  • Note: At this time, a valid Disney Resort hotel reservation will be required to make dining reservations. Online reservations are currently available at select Disney Springs dining locations. Online reservations for other dining experiences will reopen at a later date.
  • Walt Disney World theme parks will open beginning July 11 for Magic Kingdom Park and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park followed by EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios on July 15.
  • Additionally, Disney Vacation Club properties at Walt Disney World and Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground will begin to reopen to Members and Guests on June 22. Disney Vacation Club properties in Vero Beach, Florida, and Hilton Head, South Carolina, opened yesterday, on June 15. Disney Springs has also already begun to reopen. Upon reopening, theme parks, Disney Resort Hotels, restaurants and other offerings may be modified, limited in capacity and subject to availability or closure.
  • Disney has implemented enhanced health and safety measures. Guests are asked to follow all posted instructions while visiting Walt Disney World Resort. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.
  • At this time, dining reservations at theme parks and Disney Resort hotel locations are not available. Select dining locations at Disney Springs are currently accepting reservations.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
