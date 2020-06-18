ESPN Radio to Premiere “The Intersection” In Collaboration with The Undefeated on Juneteenth

ESPN Radio will premiere a new weekly series in collaboration with The Undefeated called The Intersection on June 19th at 8:00 pm ET.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN Radio is celebrating Juneteenth with the special debut of The Intersection, a new weekly show in collaboration with The Undefeated.
- The Undefeated is ESPN’s multiplatform content initiative exploring the intersections of sports, race and culture.
- The Intersection is hosted by SportsCenter anchor Elle Duncan and The Undefeated columnist Clinton Yates and will feature other ESPN commentators throughout the series.
- The two-hour, weekly show will feature in-depth discussions about the events and actions of the previous week as they relate to social justice while also looking ahead at the impact on sports.
- The premiere episode will be on Friday, June 19th, at 8:00 pm as a special Juneteenth celebration.
- Future episodes will debut on Thursdays at 8:00 pm on ESPN Radio starting June 25th.
- A podcast version of The Intersection will premiere in July.
- Fans can listen to ESPN Radio on SiriusXM, the ESPN app, ESPNRadio.com, and through digital distributors like Apple Music, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn.
What They’re Saying:
- David Roberts, ESPN senior vice president, production: “We are proud to have Elle and Clinton as part of this key piece of the ESPN Radio lineup. They are experts in driving and furthering meaningful conversations on social justice and the impacts on sports and society, while engaging with listeners throughout the process.”