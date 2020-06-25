Splash Mountain to Receive “Princess and the Frog” Remaining at Disneyland, Walt Disney World

Tiana’s Place is moving into the laughing place. Today, Disney announced that Splash Mountains at both of its domestic resorts would be reimagined with a Princess and the Frog theme.

What’s happening:

retheme at both Instead of retelling the story from the film, the attraction will pick up the story after the final kiss.

According to the Parks Blog, guests will “join Princess Tiana and Louis on a musical adventure – featuring some of the powerful music from the film – as they prepare for their first-ever Mardi Gras performance”

While calls for the classic attraction to be rethemed have intensified in recent weeks, Disney says Imagineers have been working on the current project since last year.

Baxter was a member of the original Imagineering team that brought the current iteration of Splash Mountain to Disneyland in 1989.

While no projected dates have been announced at this time, the Parks Blog notes that “conceptual design work is well underway” and that soon the Imagineers will conduct reviews and create a timeline for the transformation.

What they’re saying:

Disney Parks Blog Statement: “The retheming of Splash Mountain is of particular importance today. The new concept is inclusive — one that all of our guests can connect with and be inspired by, and it speaks to the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year.”

Voice of Princess Tiana, Anika Noni Rose: "It is really exciting to know that Princess Tiana's presence in both Disneyland and Magic Kingdom will finally be fully realized! As passionate as I am about what we created, I know the fans are going to be over the moon. The Imagineers are giving us The Princess and the Frog Mardi Gras celebration we've been waiting for, and I'm here for it!"

Charita Carter, Senior Creative Producer leading the project at Walt Disney Imagineering: "Like Princess Tiana, I believe that courage and love are the key ingredients for wonderful adventures. I am delighted to be a part of bringing this fun-filled experience to our guests."

Tony Baxter, Walt Disney Imagineering: "The attraction will be one to be proud of. I look forward to being a part of a new adventure in Disney magic and fun."

Carmen Smith, Creative Development and Inclusive Strategies, Walt Disney Imagineering: "We continually evaluate opportunities to enhance and elevate experiences for our guests. It's important that our guests be able to see themselves in the experiences we create. Because we consider ourselves constant learners, we go to great lengths to research and engage cultural advisors and other experts to help guide us along the way. I am incredibly proud to see this work continue to move forward with great support from leadership across Disney."

Michael-Leon Wooley, Voice of Louis: "I think this is great news, or as Louis would say – HALLELUJAH!!"

"I think this is great news, or as Louis would say – HALLELUJAH!!" Voice of Mama Odie, Jennifer Lewis: “Voicing Mama Odie was a joyful creative experience. Recording Mama Odie’s song ‘Dig a Little Deeper’ by Randy Newman must have taken a hundred takes, because I wanted it to be perfect. The image of Mama Odie, in the fairy godmother role, truly captured the New Orleans Black bayou tradition of the revered wise woman. I am thrilled that The Princess and the Frog is being honored for the joy it has brought to millions of Disney fans.”