D23 Postpones Destination D at Walt Disney World

D23 has announced the postponement of Destination D: Fantastic Worlds, which was set to take place at Walt Disney World from November 20-22.
- D23 Destination D: Fantastic Worlds was announced last year.
- Now, instead of taking place in November, the popular fan event will take place in 2021.
- No specific date has been set, but D23 promised to announce the new date later this year.
- D23 also promised to continue hosting virtual events throughout the rest of 2020.
Previously announced for Destination D: Fantastic Worlds:
- Destination D will honor Disney’s many magical places, from the extraordinary to the fantastical.
- In addition, the Walt Disney Archives, which turns 50 this year, is creating an all-new exhibit that will include 50 iconic treasures, representing the 50 years of the Archives.
- Walt Disney Imagineering’s store, Mickey’s of Glendale, will once again open a pop-up shop featuring exclusive items, just for the weekend.