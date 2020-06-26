D23 Postpones Destination D at Walt Disney World

D23 has announced the postponement of Destination D: Fantastic Worlds, which was set to take place at Walt Disney World from November 20-22.

D23 Destination D: Fantastic Worlds was announced last year

Now, instead of taking place in November, the popular fan event will take place in 2021.

No specific date has been set, but D23 promised to announce the new date later this year.

D23 also promised to continue hosting virtual events throughout the rest of 2020.

Previously announced for Destination D: Fantastic Worlds: