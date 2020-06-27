Disney World Will Begin Selling Theme Park Tickets for 2021 on June 28th

Walt Disney World will begin selling theme park tickets for dates in 2021 on June 28th.
What’s Happening:
- Disney World will begin selling tickets without a resort reservation for dates in 2021 on June 28th.
- Guests will be able to check the Disney Park Pass reservation system before purchasing their tickets to see if the date and park they want to visit is available.
- For Guests hoping to visit in 2020 who don’t currently hold tickets, Disney is planning to resume selling theme park tickets later this summer for the remainder of this year.
- Click here for more information about the Park Pass reservation system and all of the changes at Walt Disney World.