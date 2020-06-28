Walt Disney World Begins Selling Theme Park Tickets for 2021

Walt Disney World has begun selling stand-alone theme park tickets for 2021.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World has begun selling tickets without a resort reservation for dates in 2021.
- Currently, tickets are available for dates from January 1st through September 26th.
- However, it is advised that guests check Disney Park Pass availability for their desired date(s) prior to purchasing.
- As previously, pricing for these tickets depends on the days guests select, the number of days they’re purchasing, and what add-ons (Park hopping, add water parks, etc.) they choose.
- For the available dates, 1-Day, 1-Park Per Day tickets currently range from $109 to $140 for adults (although the holiday season usually brings a higher top-tier price).
- Meanwhile, for guests hoping to visit in 2020 who don’t currently hold tickets, Disney is planning to resume selling theme park tickets later this summer for the remainder of this year.
- Click here for more information about the Park Pass reservation system and all of the changes at Walt Disney World.