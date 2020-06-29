Cirque do Soleil Presses Pause on Performances, Promises Prompt Return

by | Jun 29, 2020 11:55 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Cirque du Soleil has announced that they will be pausing their performances but also promised that they will be returning and once again welcoming audiences in the future.

  • The tweet above from the official Cirque du Soleil Twitter account, directs fans to the FAQ page on their website for more information on the situation.
  • While many are wondering if the company has filed for bankruptcy, the website assures that is not the case, saying:
    • Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is not bankrupt, and rather sought court protection from its creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in Canada and Chapter 15 in the US, in order to avoid bankruptcy.
  • Cirque du Soleil also explains the state of their shows:
    • Aside from 绮幻之境 – The Land of Fantasy which reopened on June 3 in China, all performances are still on pause. Performances will resume once the pandemic is under control, pending an easing in government lockdowns and travel restrictions, and in accordance with the new corporate structure in place. Tickets for suspended and rescheduled performances remain valid. Ticket holders are advised to hold on to their tickets and will receive further instructions.
  • For those who currently have tickets to a Cirque du Soleil show, the website offers the following information:
    • Ticket holders are advised to hold on to their tickets. We are wholeheartedly with you during these unprecedented times and are working tirelessly to bring great experiences to our fans again, as soon as we possibly can. In the meantime, we would like to thank you for your patience and undying support as we navigate these uncharted waters.

About Disney’s and Cirque du Soleil’s Drawn to Life:

  • Prior to the outbreak and spread of COVID-19, Drawn to Life was set to have its world premiere on April 17, 2020 at the Cirque du Soleil theater at Disney Springs in Walt Disney World.
  • Drawn to Life is written and directed by Michel Laprise and Fabrice Becker, and is a collaboration between:
    • Cirque du Soleil
    • Walt Disney Animation Studios
    • Walt Disney Imagineering
 
 
