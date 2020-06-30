Pablo Torre to Become Full-Time Host of ESPN Daily Podcast as Part of New Multi-Year Agreement

This August, Pablo Torre will take over as the full-time host of the ESPN Daily podcast as part of his new multi-year agreement with the network. Torre will also appear on various other programs on ESPN’s sports platforms.

ESPN commentator Pablo Torre will become the new, full-time host of the ESPN Daily podcast in August as part of a new, multi-year contract extension with the network.

Starting in July, audiences can hear Torre on select shows as he begins the transition to full-time host.

With new editions every weekday morning, ESPN Daily brings sports fans an inside look at some of the most intriguing stories.

Torre will continue to evolve the podcast, which launched in October 2019. Mina Kimes, the original host, will be joining the network’s NFL Live team as an analyst and will host The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny football podcast.

Kimes will continue to be a key contributor to ESPN Daily.

Torre will also appear on ESPN’s weekday afternoon studio shows Highly Questionable and Around the Horn in addition to the network’s other studio shows.

Pablo Torre: “I am wildly excited to accept the reins of ESPN Daily from one of my closest friends, Mina Kimes. I love the show. I love its creative and journalistic potential. And I love the fact that Mina will no longer be able to make fun of me for being the last person on this planet to not have a podcast.”

Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president & executive editor: "Pablo, with his multi-platform and journalistic expertise, will continue bringing the top sports stories to life in new and insightful ways for fans as the host of ESPN Daily. Sports fans will appreciate Pablo joining the ESPN Podcast space as a leading, daily voice."

