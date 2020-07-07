Jungle Cruise Skipper Funko Pop! Coming to shopDisney on July 11

Funko has teased a new Pop! figure will be sailing to shopDisney later this week. Scheduled to arrive on July 11th is the Jungle Cruise Skipper Pop!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This afternoon, Funko tweeted a picture

This new collectible was inspired by the beloved attractions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The figure features the Congo Queen boat being driven by a trusty tour guide who knows their way through the jungle waters. Inside the boat is the coal stove which must be working, because smoke is coming out of the chimney pipe.

Fans can find the collectible online on shopDisney starting July 11th.

