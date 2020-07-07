This year’s San Diego Comic-Con will be a bit different than fans are used to, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have merchandise. Monogram has designed some 2020 exclusives for [email protected] will kick off pre-sales on July 13th.
What’s happening:
- Monogram and San Diego Comic-Con have joined forces to bring the fun of SDCC to fans from the comforts of home with the announcement of Monogram x [email protected] pre-sale at monogram-store.com.
- Starting July 13 at 9:00 am PST this pre-sale includes eight brand new limited edition exclusives including:
- The Mandalorian Collector Set
- Spider-Man and Venom Pin Set
- These are very limited-run exclusives, so once they’re gone, they’re gone!
- Some of these items will also be available for purchase at Walmart.com/collectibles
San Diego [email protected] Exclusives
The Mandalorian – 3D Foam Character Bag Clip – 3 pc Collector’s Set
- Retail Price: $25.00
- Only 450 pcs
- Inspired by the newest Star Wars phenomenon The Mandalorian on Disney+
- Includes: The Mandalorian with rifle, The Child, and IG-11 with blaster.
- Collect the bounty of this exclusive set for a friend and maybe save the beloved “Baby Yoda” for yourself!
- Available at monogram-store.com and Walmart.com
Classic Spider-Man & Venom Lanyard with Enamel Pins – 4 pc Set
- Retail: $20.00
- Only 600 pcs
- This special lanyard and pins set captures the classic magic of the retro Amazing Spider-Man comic books
- Includes: One lanyard, and three action-packed Spider-Man/Venom enamel pins
- Get this amazing set for you and your friends for a web-slinging good time!
- Available at monogram-store.com
Other Exclusives
- Sanrio Golden Hello Kitty Bank in Special Edition Box
- F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Series 2 – 3D Foam Figural Bag Clip – 7 pc Collector’s Set
- Dragon Ball Z – 3D Foam Figural Bag Clip – 3 pc Collector’s Set
- Sailor Moon Lanyard and Enamel Pins 4 pc Set
- Hello Kitty Kaiju Deluxe 5 pc Gift Set
- Godzilla vs Destoroyah Lanyard and Enamel Pins – 4 pc Set
Good to Know:
- All sales are final.
- Only U.S. delivery addresses will be accepted.
- Maximum of 5 of each exclusive, per order.
- Pre-orders will begin shipping out the week of July 27th