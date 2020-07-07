This year’s San Diego Comic-Con will be a bit different than fans are used to, but that doesn’t mean it won’t have merchandise. Monogram has designed some 2020 exclusives for [email protected] will kick off pre-sales on July 13th.

What’s happening:

Monogram and San Diego Comic-Con have joined forces to bring the fun of SDCC to fans from the comforts of home with the announcement of Monogram x [email protected] pre-sale at monogram-store.com

Starting July 13 at 9:00 am PST this pre-sale includes eight brand new limited edition exclusives including: The Mandalorian Collector Set Spider-Man and Venom Pin Set

These are very limited-run exclusives, so once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Some of these items will also be available for purchase at Walmart.com/collectibles

The Mandalorian – 3D Foam Character Bag Clip – 3 pc Collector’s Set

Retail Price: $25.00

Only 450 pcs

Inspired by the newest Star Wars phenomenon The Mandalorian on Disney+

on Disney+ Includes: The Mandalorian with rifle, The Child, and IG-11 with blaster.

Collect the bounty of this exclusive set for a friend and maybe save the beloved “Baby Yoda” for yourself!

Available at monogram-store.com and Walmart.com

Classic Spider-Man & Venom Lanyard with Enamel Pins – 4 pc Set

Retail: $20.00

Only 600 pcs

This special lanyard and pins set captures the classic magic of the retro Amazing Spider-Man comic books

Includes: One lanyard, and three action-packed Spider-Man/Venom enamel pins

Get this amazing set for you and your friends for a web-slinging good time!

Available at monogram-store.com

Other Exclusives

Sanrio Golden Hello Kitty Bank in Special Edition Box

F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Series 2 – 3D Foam Figural Bag Clip – 7 pc Collector’s Set

Dragon Ball Z – 3D Foam Figural Bag Clip – 3 pc Collector’s Set

Sailor Moon Lanyard and Enamel Pins 4 pc Set

Hello Kitty Kaiju Deluxe 5 pc Gift Set

Godzilla vs Destoroyah Lanyard and Enamel Pins – 4 pc Set

Good to Know: