Walt Disney World Opens 60-Day Booking Window for Select Dining Reservations

With Walt Disney World parks about to reopen, and with more hotels welcoming guests in the coming months, Disney has now opened their 60-day booking window for dining and experience reservations.
What’s Happening:
- Walt Disney World guests with confirmed park tickets and guests with hotel reservations can now book dining reservations up to 60-days prior to their visit.
- The Disney Parks Blog announced that as part of the resort’s reopening, they are now offering additional dining and experience reservations.
- As of July 7, guests can take advantage of the 60-day booking window to reserve their spot at restaurants in the parks, at Disney Springs and at select table-service dining in Disney Resort hotels.
Good to Know:
- In-Park Dining: Theme park guests will need valid park admission and a reservation for park entry through the new Disney Park Pass system, as well as a dining reservation for in-park, table-service restaurants for the same park on the same date. Dining reservations do not guarantee admission to the park.
- Disney Resort Hotel Dining: A confirmed dining reservation is required for day guests and reservations are highly recommended for guests staying overnight at a Disney Resort hotel.
- Disney Springs Dining: Select dining locations at Disney Springs are currently accepting reservations.
Mobile Check In on My Disney Experience App:
- Disney has added a new feature to the My Disney Experience app. Guests can use mobile check-in, which allows them to bypass the line at the podium and check in for dining reservations on their own mobile devices.
- Please note, this feature is only for select Walt Disney World Resort table-service restaurants.
- For reservations, booking windows and other offerings, visit the “Know Before You Go” page.
Open restaurants:
- Guests can visit Walt Disney World resort website for more information about the menus, offerings, and safety practices at each restaurant.
- For more information, please visit our Walt Disney World Reopening Guide.Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning