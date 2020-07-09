Disney’s Magical Express to Continue Operations with Modifications

Walt Disney World guests planning to visit the most magical place on Earth will still be able to start their magic before they even arrive at the resort. Complimentary airport transportation via Disney’s Magical Express service for guests arriving and departing from Orlando International Airport is continuing to operate during this period, with some modifications.
- Beginning July 16, 2020, luggage delivery service will not be provided for those arriving to and departing from Orlando International Airport.
- Guests who choose to use Disney’s Magical Express will be responsible for picking up any of their checked luggage from the airport’s baggage claim area and taking it to the motor coach, so that it can be loaded for transport to their Disney Resort hotel.
- Guests’ luggage will travel with them to their Disney Resort hotel.
- Luggage assistance will be available at the front of Walt Disney World Resort hotels, including luggage storage and/or transport to the room.
- Upon their departure, Guests should ensure their luggage is with them and loaded onto the motor coach so they can check it in with their airline once they reach the airport.
- The resort airline check-in service will not be offered at this time.
- Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Animal Kingdom parks will reopen on July 11 while EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios will once again welcome guests on July 15.
- Beginning today, July 9, Walt Disney World Resort ticket sales for its four theme parks will resume, as will Disney Resort hotel bookings for 2020.
- For more information on what to expect when you visit Walt Disney World, check out our reopening guide.