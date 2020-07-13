ESPN, ESPN2, ABC to Broadcast Coverage of WNBA 2020 Regular Season

by | Jul 13, 2020 1:16 PM Pacific Time

Fans may not be able to attend, and some seasons may be abbreviated, but the good news is, sports are returning! Later this month the WNBA will play more than 20 regular season games over the course of three weeks with coverage broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.  

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN’s WNBA schedule will open on July 25 with a double-header.
  • Fans can tune into ESPN at noon ET to see the New York Liberty take on the Seattle Storm.
  • Later in the afternoon, the Los Angeles Sparks will play the Phoenix Mercury at 3 pm with the game airing on ABC. Opening weekend continues on Sunday, July 26, with another double-header featuring Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx at Noon, on ESPN, and Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces at 3 pm, on ABC.
  • The full slate will feature at least 24 games across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 and all games will also be available in the ESPN App.

Season Coverage:

  • ESPN commentators will call the games remotely from ESPN’s Bristol, Conn. campus. Booth teams include:
    • Play-by-Play Ryan Ruocco and Analyst Rebecca Lobo
    • Play-by-Play Pam Ward and Analyst LaChina Robinson
  • ESPN’s sideline star Holly Rowe will also participate in game coverage, providing insight and storytelling around various games.
  • There will be the typical six to eight cameras showcasing a multitude of angles on each game, with the use of some robotic cameras implemented to accommodate health and safety protocols related to social distancing.
  • Other production elements will include live coach’s mics and player mics in select games.
  • Additional coverage details will be announced at a later date, along with details regarding the post season.

What they’re saying:

  • Carol Stiff, ESPN’s vice president of programming and acquisitions: “We are in an exciting time with the return of sports and we are happy to welcome back the WNBA with a 20+ game regular season slate and continued post season coverage, including the best of five WNBA Championship. We look forward to another exhilarating season from some of the best athletes in the world.”

WNBA Television Schedule

Date

Time

Game

Network

Sat, July 25  

Noon

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty  

ESPN

3 pm

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury  

ABC

Sun, July 26

Noon

Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx

ESPN

3 pm

Chicago Sky vs. Las Vegas Aces

ABC

Thu, July 30

6 pm

Seattle Storm vs. Washington Mystics

ESPN

10 pm

Connecticut Sun vs. Los Angeles Sparks

ESPN

Sun, Aug 2

1 pm

Phoenix Mercury vs. New York

ESPN

6 pm

Dallas Wings vs. Las Vegas Aces

ESPN2

Tue, Aug 4

7 pm

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

ESPN2

9 pm

Connecticut Sun vs. Seattle Storm

ESPN2

Thu, Aug 6

6 pm

Seattle Storm vs. Atlanta Dream

ESPN2

10 pm

Chicago Sky vs. Phoenix Mercury

ESPN2

Fri, Aug 7

7 pm

New York Liberty vs. Washington Mystics

ESPN2

9 pm

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Las Vegas Aces

ESPN2

Sat, Aug 8

Noon

Atlanta Dream vs. Dallas Wings

ESPN2

3 pm

Phoenix Mercury vs. Seattle Storm  

ABC

Sun, Aug 9

3 pm

Las Vegas Aces vs. New York Liberty

ESPN

7 pm

Minnesota Lynx vs. Los Angeles Sparks

ESPN2

Mon, Aug 10

7 pm

Phoenix Mercury vs. Dallas Wings

ESPN2

9 pm

Chicago Sky vs. Seattle Storm

ESPN2

Tue, Aug 11

7 pm

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever

ESPN2

9 pm

New York Liberty vs. Los Angeles Sparks

ESPN2

Thu, Aug 13

7 pm

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Washington Mystics

ESPN2

9 pm

Minnesota Lynx vs. Las Vegas Aces

ESPN2

 
 
