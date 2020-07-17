Disneyland Resort President Shares Message in Celebration of Park’s 65th Anniversary

View this post on Instagram

Sixty-five years ago today, Walt Disney’s dream became a reality. He created this truly special place for guests of all ages to have fun together. I want to thank the amazing Cast of the Disneyland Resort for keeping his dream alive by creating happiness and making magic for people around the world. To commemorate this special day in Disney history, I hope you enjoy this unique retelling of Walt’s dedication. Happy 65th Anniversary to the Disneyland Resort! #DisneylandResort #Disneyland #Disneyland65thAnniversary #CastMember