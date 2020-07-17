Disneyland Resort President Shares Message in Celebration of Park’s 65th Anniversary

Ken Potrock, President of Disneyland Resort, shared a message on his Instagram account today celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth.
View this post on Instagram
Sixty-five years ago today, Walt Disney’s dream became a reality. He created this truly special place for guests of all ages to have fun together. I want to thank the amazing Cast of the Disneyland Resort for keeping his dream alive by creating happiness and making magic for people around the world. To commemorate this special day in Disney history, I hope you enjoy this unique retelling of Walt’s dedication. Happy 65th Anniversary to the Disneyland Resort! #DisneylandResort #Disneyland #Disneyland65thAnniversary #CastMember
- Disneyland Park opened on July 17, 1955.
- Potrock shared the following message along with the video he posted:
- “Sixty-five years ago today, Walt Disney’s dream became a reality. He created this truly special place for guests of all ages to have fun together. I want to thank the amazing Cast of the Disneyland Resort for keeping his dream alive by creating happiness and making magic for people around the world. To commemorate this special day in Disney history, I hope you enjoy this unique retelling of Walt’s dedication. Happy 65th Anniversary to the Disneyland Resort!”
- Disneyland was originally planned to reopen today but those plans have since been postponed.
ICYMI – More Disneyland news:
- This year’s TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index was released yesterday and the report has Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom taking the top spot as the most heavily attended Theme Park in the world while Disneyland Park in California, Tokyo Disneyland, Tokyo DisneySea and Universal Studios Japan round out the Top 5.
- Take a photo tour of Disneyland Resort’s Downtown Disney from the date of its reopening.
- As is tradition with most big anniversaries, Disneyland is releasing special merchandise to commemorate its 65th, and we recently got a first look at what we can expect.
- One of Disney Parks’ recent “Behind the Magic” videos celebrated the 8th anniversary of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure park.