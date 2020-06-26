Disneyland Celebrates 9 Years of Cars Land With New Video from Imagineers

Disney Parks’ newest “Behind the Magic” video celebrates the 9th anniversary of Cars Land at Disney California Adventure park.
What’s Happening:
- Roger Gould, Creative Director of Pixar’s Theme Parks Group, and Imagineer Kathy Mangum who produced the land talk about how they brought the world of Pixar’s Cars to life at the Disneyland Resort in a new “Behind the Magic” video.”
- Fans will see photos from their research trip on Route 66 following the same route the filmmakers took when they made the film.
- They also talk about the scale of the land and how they capture the essence of the films.
- Holiday planning went into the land’s design and they also share details about how they planned Halloween and Christmas overlays ahead of the land’s opening.