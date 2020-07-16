Magic Kingdom Takes Top Spot in Themed Entertainment Association 2019 Attendance Report

Earlier Today, the Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM released their annual study of theme park attendance. Since most theme park operators don’t actually release their numbers, many in the industry look to these reports as the definitive analysis of the previous year.

What’s Happening:

Every year, the Themed Entertainment Association (TEA) and the Economics practice at AECOM collaborate to publish the TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index – the definitive study of attendance at the world's top theme parks, water parks and museums.

The TEA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index is released in mid-year and shares figures from the previous calendar year, based on research from AECOM's team of industry specialists, along with expert analysis and discussion of trends. This authoritative reference work is an essential resource for the industry, media outlets, financial and travel sectors, investors, developers and educators as well as theme park enthusiasts and students.

This year’s report has Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Disneyland Park Tokyo Disneyland

1 of 6

The 2019 report is the 14th consecutive, annual edition of the TEA/AECOM Theme Index. Since 2006, TEA and AECOM have collaborated to produce and publish this vital, widely cited global resource and make it available free of charge, with AECOM's John Robinett heading the research team, and TEA's Judith Rubin editing the publication. It was expanded to include the Museum Index in 2012.

The 2019 TEA/AECOM Index is a portrait of the calendar year 2019, which ended prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020 the global visitor attractions industry is facing significant new challenges, and the current report touches on these while remaining primarily focused on 2019. As 2020 continues to play out, the effects of the pandemic and other factors shaping the future of the industry will be studied in detail and presented in next year’s report.

What They’re Saying: