Marvel Taps Multiple Directors for “Hawkeye” Series Coming to Disney+

Marvel has a lot of exciting projects coming to Disney+ in the near future. One of those project focuses on everyone’s favorite archer – Hawkeye – and Marvel has tapped multiple directors for the series coming to the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood have signed on to helm a block of episodes in the upcoming new series, while Rhys Thomas will handle his own block.
- Finlayson and Ellwood are known for directing Amazon’s comedy Troop Zero.
- Thomas is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, Staten Island Summer, Comrade Detective and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.
- Jeremy Renner is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton AKA, the non-superpowered superhero who has fought alongside the Avengers over the course of four movies.
- He weill be joined by Kate Bishop, another young archer and the second Hawkeye in the comics.
- Bishop could reportedly be played by Hailee Steinfeld, who was reportedly offered the role back in September.
- Marvel also tapped writer Jonathan Igla, known for his work on AMC’s Mad Men, to pen the series.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Marvel Comics has released a trailer for the upcoming comic “Maestro #1,” while several X-Men creators shared first looks at the covers for multiple chapters of the upcoming crossover event “X of Swords.”
- Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ Original Series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, looks like it won’t make its August premiere after all. Disney just released a list of everything coming to the streaming service next month and this isn’t on it.
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Elizabeth Henstridge revealed that she directed an upcoming episode that will air July 22nd on ABC.
- Marvel announced a second War Table event on July 29th for the highly anticipated video game, Marvel’s Avengers, in addition to sharing beta release dates for pre-orders.