Marvel Taps Multiple Directors for “Hawkeye” Series Coming to Disney+

Marvel has a lot of exciting projects coming to Disney+ in the near future. One of those project focuses on everyone’s favorite archer – Hawkeye – and Marvel has tapped multiple directors for the series coming to the streaming service, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Amber Finlayson and Katie Ellwood have signed on to helm a block of episodes in the upcoming new series, while Rhys Thomas will handle his own block.

Finlayson and Ellwood are known for directing Amazon’s comedy Troop Zero .

. Thomas is known for his work on Saturday Night Live, Staten Island Summer, Comrade Detective and John Mulan ey & the Sack Lunch Bunch .

and . Jeremy Renner is set to reprise his role as Clint Barton AKA, the non-superpowered superhero who has fought alongside the Avengers over the course of four movies.

He weill be joined by Kate Bishop, another young archer and the second Hawkeye in the comics.

Bishop could reportedly be played by Hailee Steinfeld, who was reportedly offered the role

Marvel also tapped writer Jonathan Igla Mad Men, to pen the series.

