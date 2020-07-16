X-Men Creators Give First Look at “X of Swords” Covers

“X of Swords” has been touted as the next big X-Men crossover. The upcoming comic event, which was announced back at C2E2 in February, will see the mutant nation of Krakoa face their biggest challenge yet. Today, several X-Men creators shared first looks at the covers for their upcoming “X of Swords” chapters.

The creators behind this upcoming story include: Benjamin Percy Dustin Weaver Vita Ayala Russell Dauterman Zeb Wells Stephen Segovia Ed Brisson Mike Del Mundo Gerry Duggan Mahmud Asrar Tini Howard Leinil Francis Yu

Some of those creators revealed the covers for chapters 3-10 of “X of Swords.”

Desperation. Help from unexpected places. An advance into the unknown. One really fancy cape. HELLIONS #5: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 6#xmen #xofswords #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/wIhxwtwaXV — Zeb Wells (@zebwells) July 16, 2020

X Of Swords. Cable has an ace up his sleeve. pic.twitter.com/qPXcjyjE0m — Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) July 16, 2020

“X of Swords” will hit stands this September.

