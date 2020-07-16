X-Men Creators Give First Look at “X of Swords” Covers

“X of Swords” has been touted as the next big X-Men crossover. The upcoming comic event, which was announced back at C2E2 in February, will see the mutant nation of Krakoa face their biggest challenge yet. Today, several X-Men creators shared first looks at the covers for their upcoming “X of Swords” chapters.
- The creators behind this upcoming story include:
- Benjamin Percy
- Dustin Weaver
- Vita Ayala
- Russell Dauterman
- Zeb Wells
- Stephen Segovia
- Ed Brisson
- Mike Del Mundo
- Gerry Duggan
- Mahmud Asrar
- Tini Howard
- Leinil Francis Yu
- Some of those creators revealed the covers for chapters 3-10 of “X of Swords.”
Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed. WOLVERINE #6: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 3#xofswords #xmen #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/jkLCiDSVnI
— Benjamin Percy (@Benjamin_Percy) July 16, 2020
Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledge. X-FORCE #13: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 4#xofswords #xmen #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/1kqivQLoug
— Dustin Weaver (@DustinWeaver12) July 16, 2020
A secret flight. A long journey. A Thief and a Queen. MARAUDERS #13: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 5#xmen #xofswords #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/c8Uy3xqdEe
— ✊🏾Vita Ayala🇵🇷🏳️🌈 (@definitelyvita) July 16, 2020
Desperation. Help from unexpected places. An advance into the unknown. One really fancy cape. HELLIONS #5: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 6#xmen #xofswords #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/wIhxwtwaXV
— Zeb Wells (@zebwells) July 16, 2020
Diligence. Discipline. A sword of the self. NEW MUTANTS #13: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 7#xmen #xofswords #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/JsS6zRADRN
— Ed Brisson (@edbrisson) July 16, 2020
X Of Swords. Cable has an ace up his sleeve. pic.twitter.com/qPXcjyjE0m
— Gerry Duggan (@GerryDuggan) July 16, 2020
Opposition. Despair. The dark night of the soul.
EXCALIBUR #13: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 9#xmen #xofswords #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/gFqEfnfXli
— Tini Howard ⚔ (@TiniHoward) July 16, 2020
Lessons. Longing. What has begun cannot be undone. X-MEN #13: X OF SWORDS, CHAPTER 10#xmen #xofswords #marvelcomics pic.twitter.com/N5NzNdedUN
— Leinil Yu (@leinilyu) July 16, 2020
- “X of Swords” will hit stands this September.
More on “X of Swords”:
- “X of Swords” will be a 15-part crossover tying into your favorite X-Titles and led by Head of X Jonathan Hickman.
- Threatened by powerful forces from the unknown, ten mutants will rise up to defend their home.
- Arming themselves with legendary blades, both new and familiar ones from Marvel history, mutantkind will finally meet its mystical destiny.
- Impacting the entire X-Men franchise and setting the stage for the future of mutantkind, “X of Swords” will be a modern X-Men epic that both longtime and new X-Men fans dare not miss.
- Last year, Hickman reshaped the world of the X-Men with the top-selling “House of X” and “Powers of X.”
- Since then, the X-Men titles have become of the talk of the industry, each telling exhilarating stories set in this exciting new era.