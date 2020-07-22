ABC Orders New Series “Chicano” Based on Classic Novel, Produced by Eva Longoria and Forest Whitaker

ABC has ordered a family drama called Chicano, based on the best-selling novel by Richard Vasquez about a Mecican-American family and the trials they endure from the 1920’s to the present.
What’s Happening:
- ABC has ordered a series based on the Richard Vaszquez classic novel Chicano, according to Deadline.
- 20th Century Fox Television will create the show for ABC in association with UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Significant Productions.
- UnbeliEVAble Entertainment is a company owned by actress Eva Longoria and producer Ben Spector, who also worked with ABC on Grand Hotel.
- Significant Productions is owned by actor Forest Whitaker and producer Nina Yang Bongiovi.
- Natalie Chiadez serves as writer and Doug Pray serves as executive producer alongside NatalieChaidez, Eva Longoria, Ben Spector, Forest Whitaker, and Nina Yang Bongiovi
- Chicano tells a multi-generational story about the Sandoval family who immigrated from Mexico to Los Angeles in 1920, following their descendents through the present day.
- Doug Pray worked with Sylvia Vasquez, daughter of author Richard Vasquez, to help create the series.
What They’re Saying:
- Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment: “Chicano is just the first of many projects that we expect from Eva and Ben as we look to ramp up our slate of Latinx programming. As part of our studio family, they are valuable partners in helping us expand our commitment to compelling stories for underrepresented communities. With Forest, Nina, Natalie and Doug also at the helm of this project, we know we have the perfect powerhouse team to bring this Mexican-American family’s story to life and cultivate the next generation of Latinx storytelling.”