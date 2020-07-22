ABC Orders New Series “Chicano” Based on Classic Novel, Produced by Eva Longoria and Forest Whitaker

ABC has ordered a family drama called Chicano, based on the best-selling novel by Richard Vasquez about a Mecican-American family and the trials they endure from the 1920’s to the present.

What’s Happening:

20th Century Fox Television will create the show for ABC in association with UnbeliEVAble Entertainment and Significant Productions.

UnbeliEVAble Entertainment is a company owned by actress Eva Longoria and producer Ben Spector, who also worked with ABC on Grand Hotel .

. Significant Productions is owned by actor Forest Whitaker and producer Nina Yang Bongiovi.

Natalie Chiadez serves as writer and Doug Pray serves as executive producer alongside NatalieChaidez, Eva Longoria, Ben Spector, Forest Whitaker, and Nina Yang Bongiovi

tells a multi-generational story about the Sandoval family who immigrated from Mexico to Los Angeles in 1920, following their descendents through the present day. Doug Pray worked with Sylvia Vasquez, daughter of author Richard Vasquez, to help create the series.

What They’re Saying: