“The Goldbergs” Season 8 Premiere to be an Homage to “Airplane!”

Season premieres of ABC’s hit comedy The Goldbergs are often done as homages to classic comedies. This year, as announced during the show’s [email protected] panel, the season 8 premiere will pay tribute to the 1980 classic Airplane!
- The [email protected] panel included:
- Wendi McLendon-Covey
- George Segal
- Sean Giambrone
- Hayley Orrantia
- Troy Gentile
- Sam Lerner
- Executive producer Doug Robinson
- Robinson mentioned that the season 7 finale that never got to air would eventually be used in the future, but not as the season 8 premiere.
- McLendon-Covey got to break the news that Airplane! will be the subject of the next season premiere.
- Airplane! Was released in 1980 and starred Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty and Leslie Nielsen.
- The season 7 premiere of The Goldbergs was an homage to the comedy classic National Lampoon’s Vacation.
- While we don’t have an exact date, season 8 of The Goldbergs is currently slated to premiere later this year on ABC.
