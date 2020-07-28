Universal Studios Hollywood Shares Tram Tour Paper Craft

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a fun at-home papercraft while the park is closed so that fans can “Have a tram-tastic day.”
What’s Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a fun paper craft where fans can make their own Studio Tram Tour.
- Three separate print-out trams are available, including the original Glamor Tram that ran from 1964-1983, the Super Tram that ran until 2000, and the modern Studio Tram.
- Click here to access all three printables and make some Universal Studios Hollywood magic at home.
- Universal Studios first began offering tram tours of their studio lot in 1916.
- Following the success of Disneyland, attractions were added to the tour including the Psycho House in 1964 and the flash flood in 1968
- In 1974, the tour expanded to include earthquake and the collapsing bridge, as well as three extinct components: a runaway train, a rockslide, and an avalanche tunnel.
- Jaws made his first appearance in the attraction in 1975.
- In addition to seeing soundstages and the studios backlot, Guests today will also see King Kong 360 and Fast and the Furious: Supercharged during their tour.