Universal Studios Hollywood Shares Tram Tour Paper Craft

Universal Studios Hollywood has shared a fun at-home papercraft while the park is closed so that fans can “Have a tram-tastic day.”

What’s Happening:

Universal Studios Hollywood

Three separate print-out trams are available, including the original Glamor Tram that ran from 1964-1983, the Super Tram that ran until 2000, and the modern Studio Tram.

Click here

Universal Studios first began offering tram tours of their studio lot in 1916.

Following the success of Disneyland, attractions were added to the tour including the Psycho House in 1964 and the flash flood in 1968

In 1974, the tour expanded to include earthquake and the collapsing bridge, as well as three extinct components: a runaway train, a rockslide, and an avalanche tunnel.

Jaws made his first appearance in the attraction in 1975.

In addition to seeing soundstages and the studios backlot, Guests today will also see King Kong 360 and Fast and the Furious: Supercharged during their tour.