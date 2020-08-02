“Cocoon” Actor Wilford Brimley Passes Away at 85

Veteran actor Wilford Brimley, whose credits include a wide variety of both television and film appearances, has passed away at the age of 85.
- According to Variety, Brimley’s agent, Lynda Bensky, had said Brimley was sick with a kidney problem for two months.
- Brimley was known for his signature mustache and his ornery characters.
- His credits include 20th Century Fox’s Cocoon, which premiered in theaters in 1985, as well as the 1988 sequel.
- He also appeared in the 1985 Lucasfilm television film Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, as Noa Briqualon, officially earning himself a spot in the Star Wars universe.
- Brimley was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and served in the Marine Corps before beginning his career in show business.
- He began his career by shoeing horses for films and TV westerns.
- Brimley’s work in westerns earned him a Golden Boot Award, acknowledging the achievements of actors, actresses, and crew members who have made significant contributions to the genre.
- Some of Brimley’s other credits include the Robert Redford-led baseball classic The Natural, John Carpenter’s remake of The Thing and the Jean-Claude van Damme action film Hard Target.