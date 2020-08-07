The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop! Wave 2 Pre-Orders Available

A second wave of The Simpsons “Treehouse of Horror” Funko Pop! Vinyl figures are coming this fall and are now available for pre-order from Entertainment Earth. Each figure in the collection is sold separately for $10.99.

The Simpsons Reaper Homer Pop! Vinyl Figure from “Treehouse of Horror XIV”

The Simpsons Witch Marge Pop! Vinyl Figure from “Treehouse of Horror VII”

The Simpsons Vampire Krusty Pop! Vinyl Figure from “Treehouse of Horror XX”

The Simpsons Devil Flanders Pop! Vinyl Figure from “Treehouse of Horror IV”

The Simpsons Bart with Chestburster Maggie Pop! Vinyl Figure from “Treehouse of Horror XXII”

The Simpsons Zombie Bart Pop! Vinyl Figure from “Treehouse of Horror III”

The Simpsons Homer Jack-in-the-Box Pop! Vinyl Figure from “Treehouse of Horror II”