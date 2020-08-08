“The Aristocats” Marie Master Craft Now Available for Pre-Order

Everybody wants to be a cat but owning this new Aristocats Marie Master Craft might just be the next best thing. The latest high-end Master Craft Series based on the Disney animated classic is available for pre-order now from Beast Kingdom.

The Master Craft Series: Marie from Disney’s Aristocats is expected to be released in December 2020.

Beast Kingdom offers the following description of the new Marie Master Craft and Disney’s The Aristocats : Beast Kingdom, The ‘Entertainment Experience Brand’ is proud to introduce the latest in the high-end Master Craft Series: Marie from Disney’s Aristocats. Set in 1910 Paris, the 20th aminated classic from Disney follows a group of aristocratic Parisian cats searching for their lost family fortune! Marie, a white-furred kitten, is the middle and only female kitten of the Duchess! Mimicking the elegance and high stature of her mother, Marie is often viewed as spoiled, especially by the Alley Cat; Thomas O’Malley, who is helping the family on their quest. Yet in reality, deep-down Marie is a romantic daydreamer full of love and warmth in her heart, attributes all found in the design of the Master Craft Marie.

