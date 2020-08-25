The Second-Born Royals Discover Their Powers in New Disney+ Video

In just a few weeks, Disney fans will have a new group of super heroes to root for. No, they aren’t comic book characters, but rather teenagers of noble birth. Get ready to meet the second-born royals of Disney+’s original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.
What’s Happening:
- Being the second child has its perks…and its disadvantages. This is especially true if you're of royal heritage and you won’t have a chance to rule. But it doesn’t have to be all bad.
- In the upcoming Disney+ original film, Secret Society of Second-Born Royals, five young royals learn that even though they aren’t the direct descendants to the throne, they have something else to offer their families and citizens. Second-born royals have superpowers!
- Today, Disney+ released a featurette introducing all six of the unsuspecting heroes and the amazing powers they possess. Take a look:
- Secret Society of Second-Born Royals premieres on September 25th and is sure to be a hit amongst kids and tweens.
The Movie Stars:
- Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Princess Sam
- Skyler Astin as Professor James Morrow
- Faly Rakotohavana as Prince Matteo
- Isabella Blake Thomas as Princess January
- Olivia Deeble as Princess Roxana
- Niles Fitch as Prince Tuma
- Elodie Yung as Queen Catherine
- Ashley Liao as Princess Eleanor
- Noah Lomax as Mike