The Second-Born Royals Discover Their Powers in New Disney+ Video

In just a few weeks, Disney fans will have a new group of super heroes to root for. No, they aren’t comic book characters, but rather teenagers of noble birth. Get ready to meet the second-born royals of Disney+’s original movie Secret Society of Second-Born Royals.

What’s Happening:

Being the second child has its perks…and its disadvantages. This is especially true if you're of royal heritage and you won’t have a chance to rule. But it doesn’t have to be all bad.

In the upcoming Disney+ Secret Society of Second-Born Royals , five young royals learn that even though they aren’t the direct descendants to the throne, they have something else to offer their families and citizens. Second-born royals have superpowers!

five young royals learn that even though they aren’t the direct descendants to the throne, they have something else to offer their families and citizens. Second-born royals have superpowers! Today, Disney+ released a featurette introducing all six of the unsuspecting heroes and the amazing powers they possess. Take a look:

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals premieres on September 25th and is sure to be a hit amongst kids and tweens.

The Movie Stars:

Peyton Elizabeth Lee as Princess Sam

Skyler Astin as Professor James Morrow

Faly Rakotohavana as Prince Matteo

Isabella Blake Thomas as Princess January

Olivia Deeble as Princess Roxana

Niles Fitch as Prince Tuma

Elodie Yung as Queen Catherine

Ashley Liao as Princess Eleanor

Noah Lomax as Mike