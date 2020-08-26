“20/20” to Present Denzel Washington Narrated Film “The March” on August 28:

ABC’s weekly news program 20/20 will commemorate the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington with a presentation of “The March.”

What’s Happening:

On the 57th anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, 20/20 will present The March , a film narrated by actor Denzel Washington that tells the story about how this crucial moment in the civil rights movement began.

The film features interviews with key individuals involved including: Rep. John Lewis, civil rights legend Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier, Hollywood stars and civil rights activists Joan Baez, musical artist at the March Rachelle Horowitz, transportation coordinator for the March Clarence Jones, King's attorney who helped draft the famous "I Have a Dream" speech Oprah Winfrey

With the Virtual March on Washington on August 27-28, 20/20 also features reporting by ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts and includes new interviews with Martin Luther King III and more.

20/20 airs on Friday, August 28 (9:00 – 11:00 pm EST) on ABC

Creative Team for The March

This presentation of 20/20 is directed by acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker John Akomfrah and produced by David Lawson, Lina Gopaul, and Smoking Dogs Films.

is directed by acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker John Akomfrah and produced by David Lawson, Lina Gopaul, and Smoking Dogs Films. Joseph Diaz, Taigi Smith, Joseph Rhee and Jennifer Pirone are producers of this episode.

