“20/20” to Present Denzel Washington Narrated Film “The March” on August 28:

ABC’s weekly news program 20/20 will commemorate the 57th anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington with a presentation of “The March.”
What’s Happening:
- On the 57th anniversary of the historic 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, 20/20 will present The March, a film narrated by actor Denzel Washington that tells the story about how this crucial moment in the civil rights movement began.
- The film features interviews with key individuals involved including:
- Rep. John Lewis, civil rights legend
- Harry Belafonte and Sidney Poitier, Hollywood stars and civil rights activists
- Joan Baez, musical artist at the March
- Rachelle Horowitz, transportation coordinator for the March
- Clarence Jones, King’s attorney who helped draft the famous “I Have a Dream” speech
- Oprah Winfrey
- With the Virtual March on Washington on August 27-28, 20/20 also features reporting by ABC News Correspondent Deborah Roberts and includes new interviews with Martin Luther King III and more.
- 20/20 airs on Friday, August 28 (9:00 – 11:00 pm EST) on ABC
Creative Team for The March
- This presentation of 20/20 is directed by acclaimed and award-winning filmmaker John Akomfrah and produced by David Lawson, Lina Gopaul, and Smoking Dogs Films.
- Joseph Diaz, Taigi Smith, Joseph Rhee and Jennifer Pirone are producers of this episode.
About 20/20:
- The long-running series is anchored by David Muir and Amy Robach.
- David Sloan serves as senior executive producer.
- Terri Lichstein is executive producer.