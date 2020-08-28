20th Century TV Orders Animated Sitcom Spin-Off of “The X-Files”

20th Century Television is developing an animated spin-off of the popular TV series The X-Files, as first reported by TV Line.
What’s Happening:
- An animated spin-off of The X-Files is in development at 20th Century Television.
- The animated sitcom, titled The X-Files: Albuquerque, will follow an office of agents who investigate cases that Mulder and Scully rejected.
- Fans of the original series can consider this somewhat of an X-Files B-team.
- The X-Files creator Chris Carter will executive produce the series.
- Former X-Files writer Gabe Rotter will also be involved as a producer.
- The pilot is being written by Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko (Netflix’s Paradise PD)