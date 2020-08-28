Distinguished Search Chats with Disney’s Tony Ambrozie About What Makes a Good Leader

Tony Ambrozie is a name many Disney fans probably aren’t familiar with. Over the past four years, Ambrozie has been working at Disney serving as Senior Vice President of Technology and Digital. Earlier this month, he spoke with Distinguished Search’s Somer Hackley where they discussed how he came to his leadership role.

What’s Happening:

Newly launched business, Distinguished Search is a recruitment company that asks the question “why do you do what you do?”

With an emphasis on passion, integrity, experience and transparency, Distinguished Search focuses on building relationships with their clients in the digital and technological industries.

As part of a new YouTube series, Somer Hackley, CEO and Founder of Distinguished Search, takes two minutes to speak with a variety of experts about what drives them and their “why.”

Hackley recently spoke with Disney’s Tony Ambrozie about leadership about why he does what he does. Take a look:

What He’s Saying:

Tony Ambrozie: “Leadership is something that I don’t think anyone is born being good at so you have to work hard at it. You have to really love people and want to help them. You have to learn how to be a good leader all the time.”

"You have to love what you do. If for nothing else it's for those hard days, difficult days that really the only way to go through those days is by loving what you do, otherwise you give up."

