“Mulan” Themed Offers Come to Disney Mobile Games

With the live-action Mulan coming to Disney+ on Friday, two Disney mobile games are jumping in on the exciting action with limited time in-game offers.

What’s Happening:

Two Disney online mobile games are celebrating the release of Disney’s live-action Mulan with special events and offers as the film launches on Disney+.

Disney Sorcerer’s Arena

All players who log in between September 4th-5th will receive a special Cri-Kee in-game item.

Additionally, players will be able to purchase a Mulan Outfit bundle from September 2nd-4th.

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode

Special Mulan in-game events will be running from September 1st-7th, including: A Mulan ‘power up’ event Special Mulan bundles Double reward events



About The Games:

Disney Sorcerer’s Arena… where Legends Collide!

Enter the bold and competitive world of the Sorcerer where every choice you make determines your legacy.

Assemble your roster from scores of battle-ready Disney and Pixar legends, and test your powers in the action-packed PVP arena.

Disney Heroes: Battle Mode

Join the battle in this action-packed RPG starring Disney and Pixar heroes from The Incredibles, Wreck-It Ralph, Toy Story, Zootopia & more!

