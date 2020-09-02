With the live-action Mulan coming to Disney+ on Friday, two Disney mobile games are jumping in on the exciting action with limited time in-game offers.
What’s Happening:
- Two Disney online mobile games are celebrating the release of Disney’s live-action Mulan with special events and offers as the film launches on Disney+.
- Fans of Disney Sorcerer’s Arena and Disney Heroes Battle Mode can experience some Mulan themed fun during these limited time campaigns.
Disney Sorcerer’s Arena
- All players who log in between September 4th-5th will receive a special Cri-Kee in-game item.
- Additionally, players will be able to purchase a Mulan Outfit bundle from September 2nd-4th.
Disney Heroes: Battle Mode
- Special Mulan in-game events will be running from September 1st-7th, including:
- A Mulan ‘power up’ event
- Special Mulan bundles
- Double reward events
About The Games:
Disney Sorcerer’s Arena… where Legends Collide!
- Enter the bold and competitive world of the Sorcerer where every choice you make determines your legacy.
- Assemble your roster from scores of battle-ready Disney and Pixar legends, and test your powers in the action-packed PVP arena.
Disney Heroes: Battle Mode
- Join the battle in this action-packed RPG starring Disney and Pixar heroes from The Incredibles, Wreck-It Ralph, Toy Story, Zootopia & more!
More Mulan:
- The long-awaited film lands on Disney+ via Premier Access on September 4, 2020 for an additional $29.99. Viewers can watch as many times as they like with Premier Access and their Disney+ subscription.
- Mulan will be available to all Disney+ subscribers on December 4, 2020.
- Christina Aguliera stars in music videos for the new version of “Reflection,” as well as a brand new song, “Loyal Brave True.”
- From role play toys and fashion to collectibles and makeup, fans can shop everything Mulan!