Toy Review: Mulan Dolls and Role Play Toys from Hasbro

by | Apr 13, 2020 12:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Our friends at Hasbro sent us a big box of products from Disney’s live-action adaptation of Mulan, coming to theaters July 24th. The box included an eye-catching slipcover with poster art from the film on one side and the Chinese characters for “Loyal, Brave, True” on the back, which are on Mulan’s sword in the film and become her motto on her journey.

1 of 3

The artwork continued on the inside of the box, which included three different Mulan dolls and a Nerf Warrior Bow.

1 of 2

The Mulan Warrior Bow incorporates phoenix design elements, bringing Mulan’s guardian from the film into the role play toy. It includes eight darts that can shoot up to 75-feet. It works like a real bow, requiring the shooter to pull a string back and release to shoot the dart. This toy retails for $29.99.

1 of 4

The Mulan Fashion Doll features Mulan in her warrior gear from the film after she has revealed herself to be a woman to the army. She has her hair down and the bottom half of her armor, which is removable. This doll retails for $14.99.

1 of 4

Kids who just want a Mulan doll will likely be more attracted to the Two Reflections Set, which includes a Mulan doll and two outfits. The same warrior gear from the fashion doll is included, along with the top half of her armor, a helmet, a sword, and a sheath. This doll is also articulated at the elbows, wrists, and knees, whereas the fashion doll is only articulated at the neck, shoulders, and hips. The other outfit is Mulan’s matchmaker dress, which includes nice details like crimped fabric at the hem, large sleeves, and a raised collar. This outfit also comes with boots with a floral design for $ $29.99.

1 of 4

Lastly, we have the Mulan and Xianniang 2-Pack, the only way to get the shape-shifting witch that Mulan faces off against in the film. The Mulan doll in this pack is similar to the one in the Two Reflections Set, minus the sheath for the sword. Her face is slightly different as well, with eyes that look to the left rather than straight on. The Xianniang doll is highly detailed, with braided hair that goes behind her crown, a plastic bodice and collar, glitter accents on her flowy sleeves, and boots that go above the knees. This set retails for $49.99.

Hasbro has a range of exciting Mulan toys, all of which are available now. My top pick would be the Mulan and Xianniang 2-Pack because it gives kids two characters to play with, followed by the Two Reflections Set and the Warrior Bow that allows kids to pretend they’re Mulan out on an adventure.

 

 
 
Comments

