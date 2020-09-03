Luke Wilson Hosts ABC’s New Unscripted Series “Emergency Call” Premiering September 28

ABC is taking audiences behind the scenes of 911 call centers with their new unscripted series Emergency Call hosted by Luke Wilson. This documentary style show will give viewers a front row seat to heroic actions performed daily, by these workers to get first responders where they’re needed most.

What’s Happening:

ABC has announced a new unscripted series, Emergency Call, will debut this fall.

will debut this fall. Hosted by actor Luke Wilson and produced by 8HOURS TELEVISION, Emergency Call is a daring, new hour-long show documenting the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s heroic 911 call takers.

is a daring, new hour-long show documenting the first few crucial minutes of emergencies told through the lens of America’s heroic 911 call takers. The series is set to premiere Monday, September 28 (10:00-11:00 pm EDT), on ABC.

Emergency Call follows the dramatic moments leading up to the arrival of help rather than the events after the firefighters, police or emergency medical services teams arrive, and focuses on the extreme, suspenseful and sometimes humorous stories that flood 911 call centers.

What They’re Saying:

Luke Wilson: “Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people. When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.”

“Since I was a kid, I have always been interested in people who help. People who save people. When you’re younger, you might be drawn toward superheroes or fictional characters, but as you get older you come to realize that people who help, real-life heroes, are just regular people who do extraordinary things. 911 call takers don’t just save people; they calm and console people until they are safe. They are the first link in the chain of first responders. For that, I feel very lucky to be a part of this project.” Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment: “An estimated 240 million calls are made every year to 911 call centers across the country. While we often hear about some of these stories on the news, we rarely hear about the heroes that are the first point of contact and, at times, essential to saving a life. Emergency Call shines a light on these mysterious and brave voices who are driven by their desire to help; and Luke Wilson is the consummate host, navigating us through these extraordinary situations which will have you on the edge of your seat.”

Creative Team: